© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CloserLook3k.png
A Closer Look

St. Luke's Sacred Heart's Frank Ford and Women's 5K Classic's Wendy Body | A Closer Look

Published May 31, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT
ACL-530.jpg

Laurie Hackett takes a closer look at nonprofits and the good work they do with St. Luke's Sacred Heart Hospital President Frank Ford, who shares his passion for helping the Lehigh Valley community with programs that tackle social determinants of health.

Then Laurie welcomes the founder and leader of the Women's 5K Classic, Wendy Body to talk about the Oct. 1 event and how local partners come together every year for the volunteer organized run that has raised $3 million since 1993 to support nonprofits throughout the Lehigh Valley.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/30/22)

Tags

A Closer Look Frank FordWendy BodySt. Luke's University Health NetworkSt. Luke's Sacred Heart HospitalSocial Determinants of HealthWomen's 5K Classicvolunteer-organized runFundraisingnonprofitsLehigh ValleyA Closer Look
Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
See stories by Laurie Hackett
Related Content