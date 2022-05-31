St. Luke's Sacred Heart's Frank Ford and Women's 5K Classic's Wendy Body | A Closer Look

Laurie Hackett takes a closer look at nonprofits and the good work they do with St. Luke's Sacred Heart Hospital President Frank Ford, who shares his passion for helping the Lehigh Valley community with programs that tackle social determinants of health.

Then Laurie welcomes the founder and leader of the Women's 5K Classic, Wendy Body to talk about the Oct. 1 event and how local partners come together every year for the volunteer organized run that has raised $3 million since 1993 to support nonprofits throughout the Lehigh Valley.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/30/22)