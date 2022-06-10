© 2022
Let's Talk

Let's Talk About Gun Violence with CeaseFirePA's Adam Garber and Freedom School's Katarah Jordan | Let's Talk

Published June 10, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT
1 of 2  — LT6-9.png
Adam Garber - Executive Director of CeaseFirePA
2 of 2  — IMG_0029.jpg
Director of the James Lawson Freedom School Katarah Jordan (left) and Host Dr. Hasshan Batts (right)

With the recent spate of mass shootings throughout the nation, Dr. Batts welcomes a conversation about gun violence in America and the Lehigh Valley with CeaseFirePA Executive Director Adam Garber, the Commonwealth’s leader in advocating for an end to gun violence and The James Lawson Freedom School Director Katarah Jordan provides an educators perspective on this deadly issue.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Jennings Report.

(Original air-date: 6/9/22)

Hasshan Batts
Dr. Hasshan Batts is the Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley and is a content and context expert who works to uplift the voices of those most impacted, who possess the most intimate and creative solutions yet are most often ignored. He is a champion in the Lehigh Valley for trauma-informed care, restorative practices, reentry, community engagement and collective impact. Dr. Batts possesses a unique lens as someone with lived experience, as well as being a practitioner, nonprofit administrator, and community-based participatory researcher. He recently joined WDIY as a volunteer and host of Let's Talk.
