Let's Talk About Gun Violence with CeaseFirePA's Adam Garber and Freedom School's Katarah Jordan | Let's Talk

With the recent spate of mass shootings throughout the nation, Dr. Batts welcomes a conversation about gun violence in America and the Lehigh Valley with CeaseFirePA Executive Director Adam Garber, the Commonwealth’s leader in advocating for an end to gun violence and The James Lawson Freedom School Director Katarah Jordan provides an educators perspective on this deadly issue.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Jennings Report.

(Original air-date: 6/9/22)