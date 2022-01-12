Let's Talk
Second Thursday of every month, 6:30 - 7:00 PM
Let’s Talk is home to hard-hitting but necessary conversations, brought directly to listeners' ears. Let's talk about the tough topics that others shy away from. Let's talk about what's standing in the way of community progress. Let's talk about how we can be better neighbors and residents. Join host Dr. Hasshan Batts for a program that will leave you thinking.
Latest Episodes
'Real Models,' Good Guys, and Second Chances: Conversations with Taquil Mason and Shaheid Hasan | Let's TalkDr. Batts talks with Taquil Mason about what it means to have a "real model" when growing up, then welcomes Shaheid Hasan for a conversation about giving people a second chance to improve their lives.
Dr. Batts welcomes guest Keenan Hudson, who was incarcerated at 15 years old for his role in a fatal armed robbery, spent 15 years in adult prisons, and has since transformed his life.
'We Can't Lose Out Twice on Weed': Conversations with CSC's Tyrone Russell and Kevin Greene | Let's TalkDr. Batts welcomes Tyrone Russell and Kevin Greene from the Cleveland School of Cannabis to talk about entrepreneurship and entering the growing cannabis industry.
Dr. Batts is back for a timely and important conversation about what mental health and mental illness really are with NAMI Lehigh Valley's Leo Rooney and Darnell Scott.
Dr. Batts welcomes Dr. Cynthia Mota, president of Allentown City Council to talk about the current matters of importance to the community, the importance of communication, as well as her background and connection to the city.
Dr. Batts welcomes Dwayne Jones of Preventive Measures, Inc. and the Preventive Measures Foundation to talk about giving back to the community through philanthropic support, Black charitable giving, Preventive Measures' future plans, and more.
Let's Talk About Reproductive Health: Conversations with Jamilla Campo and JoAnna Richardson | Let's TalkGuest host Katarah Jordan welcomes Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Jamilla Campo and local social worker JoAnna Richardson to offer their reactions and insight on the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade and the near-certain impact on health outcome statistics within communities of color.
Let's Talk About Gun Violence: Conversations with CeaseFirePA's Adam Garber and Freedom School's Katarah Jordan | Let's TalkWith the recent spate of mass shootings throughout the nation, Dr. Batts welcomes a conversation about gun violence in America and Pennsylvania with CeaseFirePA Executive Director Adam Garber, the Commonwealth’s leader in advocating for an end to gun violence and Freedom School Director Katarah Jordan, who provides an educator's perspective on this deadly issue.
Dr. Batts explores the history of racism and recent controversy around the issue with faith and community leader Dr. Gregory Edwards of the Resurrected Life Community Church.
What It Really Means to Be Muslim: Conversations with Sh. Mohammad Elshinawy and Monerra Laila Hosin | Let’s TalkDr. Hasshan Batts brings another tough, important topic to listeners’ ears – Islam, and what it means to be Muslim in the Lehigh Valley – through conversations with Shaykh Mohammad Elshinawy from the Islamic Education Center of Pennsylvania, and Monerra Laila Hosin about unjust stigmas and stereotypes, Islam's peaceful reality and the holy month of Ramadan.