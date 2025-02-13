© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Talk

"I Can Walk So the Next One Can Run" with Yasin Williams | Let's Talk

By Hasshan Batts
Published February 13, 2025 at 2:56 PM EST

Dr. Hasshan Batts talks with Yasin Williams about his journey from growing up in a rough Allentown neighborhood to working as an adult to improve that same community. They discuss Yasin's multiple bids in jail and his eventual turn-around to create a successful life for himself and others in his area.

Yasin also shares more about his real estate business and the strategy that's helped him turn small starts into major results. He shares his belief that exposing people to more options allows them to follow new paths, and talks about his love for his religion and family.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 2/13/25)

Tags
Let's Talk Yasin WilliamsReal EstateCommunityFamilyAllentown
Hasshan Batts
Dr. Hasshan Batts is the host of Let's Talk on WDIY. He is also the Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley.
See stories by Hasshan Batts
Related Content