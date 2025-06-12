© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Talk

"It Starts at Home": A Conversation with Miriam Cruz | Let's Talk

By Hasshan Batts
Published June 12, 2025 at 3:32 PM EDT

Dr. Hasshan Batts welcomes Miriam Cruz, a mother who believes youth success begins at home. She talks about growing up in a difficult family environment in the Bronx and how the type of love she was shown shaped the type of love she gives to her daughter.

Miriam shares her belief that the world and children are changing and that we need to take care of our youth while also learning to take care of ourselves.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 6/12/25)

Tags
Let's Talk Miriam CruzYouthFamilylove
Hasshan Batts
Dr. Hasshan Batts is the host of Let's Talk on WDIY. He is also the Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley.
See stories by Hasshan Batts
Related Content