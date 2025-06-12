"It Starts at Home": A Conversation with Miriam Cruz | Let's Talk

Dr. Hasshan Batts welcomes Miriam Cruz, a mother who believes youth success begins at home. She talks about growing up in a difficult family environment in the Bronx and how the type of love she was shown shaped the type of love she gives to her daughter.

Miriam shares her belief that the world and children are changing and that we need to take care of our youth while also learning to take care of ourselves.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 6/12/25)