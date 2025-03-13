"I'm Just a Mom": Finding Solutions with Yahaira Aviles | Let's Talk

Dr. Hasshan Batts welcomes Yahaira Aviles, a mother and advocate for all students. Yahaira talks about the systems she experienced when she was young and how they sparked her mission to disrupt those same systems for the youth of today.

Yahaira also explains what she means when she says she's just a mom and emphasizes the need to check if our youth are really okay. She shares advice for kids, parents, teachers, and officials and highlights her determination to be heard, whether she has to talk calmly or raise her voice.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 3/13/25)