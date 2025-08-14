© 2025
"We Must Unite as a People" with John McQuay | Let's Talk

By Hasshan Batts
Published August 14, 2025 at 4:03 PM EDT

Dr. Hasshan Batts talks with John McQuay about his political views that differ from many other members of his community. They explore his reasoning for his stance and the areas where he believes the Black community is falling behind.

John also talks about his focus on financial stability and the ways people can stay more on top of their financial situation. Hasshan and John discuss the stiff disconnect between people of different political parties and values.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 8/14/25)

Let's Talk John McQuayPoliticsCommunity
Hasshan Batts
Dr. Hasshan Batts is the host of Let's Talk on WDIY. He is also the Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley.
