"Everyone Is a Philosopher" with Wilfredo Melendez | Let's Talk

Dr. Hasshan Batts wrestles with questions that don't always have answers with Wilfredo Melendez. Together, they talk about Wilfredo's transition from growing up in Paterson, NJ, to living in Allentown, and how that led him to eventually study philosophy in college.

Wilfredo talks about coming to the realization that the study of philosophy doesn't always include people who look like him, and how seeing representation impacted his journey. He also shares the things that keep him up at night and talks about his belief that everyone can be a philosopher.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 10/10/24)