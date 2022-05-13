Let's Talk About Racism: A Conversation with Resurrected Life's Dr. Gregory Edwards | Let's Talk

Let's talk about racism. Dr. Batts explores the history of racism and recent controversy around the issue with Dr. Gregory Edwards of the Resurrected Life Community Church who, as a faith and community leader, has been involved in local matters of peace and justice, community building, civil rights and African-American history right here in the Lehigh Valley.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Jennings Report.

(Original air-date: 5/12/22)