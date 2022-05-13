© 2022
Let's Talk

Let's Talk About Racism: A Conversation with Resurrected Life's Dr. Gregory Edwards | Let's Talk

Published May 13, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT
Let's talk about racism. Dr. Batts explores the history of racism and recent controversy around the issue with Dr. Gregory Edwards of the Resurrected Life Community Church who, as a faith and community leader, has been involved in local matters of peace and justice, community building, civil rights and African-American history right here in the Lehigh Valley.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Jennings Report.

(Original air-date: 5/12/22)

Hasshan Batts
Dr. Hasshan Batts is the Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley and is a content and context expert who works to uplift the voices of those most impacted, who possess the most intimate and creative solutions yet are most often ignored. He is a champion in the Lehigh Valley for trauma-informed care, restorative practices, reentry, community engagement and collective impact. Dr. Batts possesses a unique lens as someone with lived experience, as well as being a practitioner, nonprofit administrator, and community-based participatory researcher. He recently joined WDIY as a volunteer and host of Let's Talk.
See stories by Hasshan Batts
