What It Really Means to Be Muslim: Conversations with Sh. Mohammad Elshinawy and Monerra Laila Hosin | Let’s Talk

Dr. Hasshan Batts brings another tough, important topic to listeners’ ears – Islam, and what it means to be Muslim in the Lehigh Valley.

He welcomes Shaykh Mohammad Elshinawy, Imam and Religious Director of the Islamic Education Center of Pennsylvania, and Monerra Laila Hosin to talk about unjust stigmas and stereotypes in order to inform and educate listeners about the peaceful reality of Islam, and better understand those in the Lehigh Valley who observe the holy month of Ramadan in April.

(Original air-date: 4/14/22)