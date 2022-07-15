Let's Talk About Reproductive Health: Conversations with Jamilla Campo and JoAnna Richardson | Let's Talk

Let's talk about reproductive health, the SCOTUS decision overturning Roe v. Wade, and the near-certain impact on health outcome statistics within communities of color.

Guest host Katarah Jordan welcomes Jamilla Campo, a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner here in the Lehigh Valley and local social worker JoAnna Richardson: two women of color who will offer honest reactions and further insight into this topic, from their personal and professional perspectives.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Jennings Report.

(Original air-date: 7/14/22)