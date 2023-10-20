-
The Strength and Wisdom of Women Leaders with Delia Marrero, Anna Smith, and Rachel Leon | Charla ComunitariaAurea Ortiz speaks with Delia Marrero, Anna Smith, and Rachel Leon about their positions as leaders in the community and what it means to them to hold these roles.
-
The Strength and Wisdom of Women Leaders with Delia Marrero, Anna Smith, and Rachel Leon | Charla ComunitariaAurea Ortiz speaks with Delia Marrero, Anna Smith, and Rachel Leon about their positions as leaders in the community and what it means to them to hold these roles.