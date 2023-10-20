The Strength and Wisdom of Women Leaders with Delia Marrero, Anna Smith, and Rachel Leon | Charla Comunitaria

Aurea Ortiz welcomes Delia Marrero, Executive Director of the YWCA Bethlehem, Anna Smith, Director of Community Action Development Bethlehem, and Rachel Leon, Bethlehem City Councilwoman. They discuss their positions as leaders in the community and what it means to both themselves and others for them to hold these roles.

They elaborate on quality of leadership, overcoming imposter syndrome, work/life balance, and the importance of making space for everyone in major discussions.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 10/19/23)