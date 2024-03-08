KidsPeace and Lehigh County Celebrate a Year of Partnership | WDIY Local News

KidsPeace and Lehigh County have been teamed up for a year now with the goal of making mental health assessments more accessible for families in need. In a press release celebrating the anniversary of their partnership, they called the work they’ve accomplished an “outstanding success.”

The two parties announced the county’s financial commitment to KidsPeace last February, which would enable the organization to offer free walk-in mental health assessments at its clinics in Allentown and Fountain Hill.

Children or adults in crisis can now receive a professional clinical assessment at no charge, and without an appointment. Also provided is a safety screening, risk assessment and safety plan, and recommendations on next steps for care. All visitors are assigned a case manager following their visit.

According to KidsPeace, 274 Lehigh County residents have taken advantage of the program since its inception. More than two-thirds of these people were connected to follow-up resources.

Post-visit surveys found that 94% felt their experience was positive, and half believed the service prevented them from needing to visit the emergency room.

The largest chunk of visitors – just over half – are aged four to twelve years old. 36% are between the ages of thirteen and eighteen. Some of the most common reasons for visits for school or home issues, suicidal ideations, and anger or aggression.

KidsPeace explained that the goal of the program has been accomplished – to make mental health care more accessible, and to provide an alternative to the often drawn-out wait lists for appointments with mental health professionals or clinicians.

Those in need of support or a free assessment can visit the Green Street Clinic in Allentown, or the Family Center at Broadway Campus in Fountain Hill during normal business hours.