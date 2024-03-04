Norfolk Southern Fights "False Claims" Following Three-Train Derailment | WDIY Local News

The derailment happened Saturday along the Lehigh River just east of Allentown when a freight train headed eastbound hit another that was standing still on the same track. Wreckage that spilled over onto the adjacent tracks was then struck by a third train moving in the opposite direction.

The Federal Railroad Administration responded to work with Norfolk Southern and emergency responders in an investigation. No injuries or hazardous material leaks were reported.

On Monday morning, Norfolk Southern released a statement addressing what they call “false and misleading claims” about their safety standards and management.

The statement calls the use of the derailment as a tool to advance a harmful narrative “unfortunate” and emphasizes the company’s quick response to the incident.

Norfolk Southern also highlights their safety initiatives that they say are “leading the industry,” including a 42% drop in their mainline accident rate between 2022 and 2023. They also shared their new six-point safety plan, which included installing new train inspection processes, providing more employee safety training, and joining the Federal Railroad Administration’s Confidential Close Call reporting system.

The company addressed claims that CEO pay increased by 37% in 2023, claiming that CEO Alan Shaw instead saw a 33% reduction in his end-of-year compensation, and that over half of his target compensation is performance-based.

This derailment in Lower Saucon Township comes just over a year after the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in East Palestine, Ohio, leading to a leak of hazardous chemicals that still have some residents reporting respiratory issues, rashes, headaches, and more.