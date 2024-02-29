Local Nonprofit Needs Help Bringing Easter to Foster Families | WDIY Local news

The Kindness Project is a nonprofit organization working to provide free support to foster families throughout eastern Pennsylvania. From providing clothing, hygiene items, and other key items to foster children who arrive at placements with no personal items, to spreading joy through gift drives, the organization is always looking for ways to give back.

Now everyone will have a chance to participate in spreading kindness during two Easter events.

The organization provides free Easter baskets to foster families every year, and they hope to continue that tradition this season. Through the heartwarming event, 500 baskets are given to families for both foster children and biological children.

In addition, The Kindness Project is holding their sixth annual Egg My Yard Fundraiser, a unique initiative that allows participation and support from the community.

Orders are now open for “eggers” to hide treat-filled eggs in yards the night before Easter. The next morning, families will be able to wake up to an instant egg hunt. Those who want to hide the eggs themselves can now order and pick up pre-filled eggs to hide in their yards.

All profits from the Egg My Yard event will be used to support foster families.

Orders are being accepted at mykindnessproject.org/eggmyyard and must be placed by March 15 to give The Kindness Project time to prepare for every interested family.

There are still ways to support the organization’s mission without “egging your yard.” Donations and sponsorships are always accepted and helpful to sustaining ongoing efforts.

More information on the events and ways to donate can be found at mykindnessproject.org, or by contacting donations@mykindnessproject.org.