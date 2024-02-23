Local Group Bringing Artistic Outlets to Youth | WDIY Local News

The Lehigh Valley Arts & Cultural Alliance, a nonprofit organization working to empower a vibrant arts and cultural community, is planning their 6th annual Young at Art expo. In a press release, they describe the event as a “celebration of the Lehigh Valley’s many arts education programs for children, teens and families.”

The “one-stop shop” will provide young people with the opportunity to explore various forms of creative expression, either by trying themselves or by watching performances by their peers.

More than twenty exhibitors will provide demonstrations, hands-on activities, and performances for people of all ages to enjoy. Organizations attending include the Museum of Indian Culture, the Baum School of Art, the Da Vinci Science Center, Lehigh Valley Martial Arts, and several others.

Young at Art seeks to provide youth with the chance to experience the arts firsthand. All ages are invited to try new instruments, interact with fun art activities, and enjoy a space full of creativity and imagination.

The expo also hopes to provide parents and caregivers with new knowledge on what their children enjoy. Creative educators will be available to give information on summer camps, classes, lessons and more.

Attendees will also be entered to win prizes like scholarships to creative programs, tickets to arts events, Lehigh Valley Phantoms tickets, and an IronPigs gift basket.

In the hopes of welcoming everyone, the expo will be held at a venue accessible to those with mobility access needs and will feature sign language interpreters, as well as a sensory room for those needing a break.

Young at Art is scheduled for Saturday, March 9 from 10 AM to 2 PM at Penn State Lehigh Valley. Admission is free and open to the public.