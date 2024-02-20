Bethlehem Food Co-Op Chooses Mural Artist | WDIY Local News

The Bethlehem Food Co-Op is working to bring a full-service, member-owned grocery store to the Lehigh Valley to fill in what they refer to as a “food desert.” The store is set to open sometime this year, and while it will be supported heavily by membership registration, it will be open to all shoppers regardless of membership status.

Now, as the organization is moving forward in the process of preparing for opening, a press release announced they’ve selected a lead artist to paint a mural at the store.

The group put out a call for mural artists in October 2023, searching for someone to take on the large project.

Artist Matt Halm will lead the 350 square-foot mural. His selection was “intentional and thoughtful,” says the Co-Op. Halm’s work is visible throughout the Lehigh Valley, and he’s described as talented and passionate for “capturing local communities’ essence through bold, thoughtful murals.”

The planned design will feature vibrant colors and fun patterns that show the intersection between the Lehigh Valley’s diverse food culture, growers and producers, cooperative culture, and the unique people who make up the area.

Eric Shamis, General Manager of the Bethlehem Food Co-Op, said they wanted to “ensure that the art featured in the store not only visually enhances the interior and provides a welcoming atmosphere but represents the community we serve.”

To engage the community, Halm plans to use the project as a way to invite others to join in. He wants to allow young artists and community members to participate in creating the mural.

A crowdfunding campaign will also help raise money for the mural. Donor tiers will allow amounts ranging from $10 to $2,000 and up.

More information can be found on the Bethlehem Food Co-Op’s website.