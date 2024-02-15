St. Luke's Increases Access to Care for Mothers and Babies | WDIY Local News

St. Luke’s University Health Network is working to expand the community’s access to high-quality birthing, post-partum, and newborn services. A new facility at their Allentown campus will help do just that.

A press release announced the ceremonial ribbon cutting for St. Luke’s new Women and Babies Pavilion, an expanded facility built on the east side of the Allentown campus.

The new building is five stories tall and is double the size of the hospital’s previous unit. Several thousand patients can now be accommodated each year. Upon its opening, three floors of the new hospital wing were put into service immediately.

Valentine’s Day will mark the first day that babies will be welcomed in the third floor Labor and Delivery Unit.

After babies are born, there will also be new and improved space on the second floor for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, where premature babies will receive care. Air purification technology will create a sterile and safe environment for the newborns that are often sick.

A fourth floor Postpartum Unit holds additional amenities for mothers to recover after giving birth.

Bill Moyer, St. Luke’s West Region President, said that while the facility is amazing, the staff is just as outstanding. He highlighted their efforts to “work as a team to ensure the best experience for expecting families.”

St. Luke’s Allentown was voted the Morning Call Readers’ Choice as the Best Place to Have a Baby. This new addition to the facilities is sure to make care even better.