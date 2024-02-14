The Parade of Shamrocks Will Step Off Soon | WDIY Local News

It’s been five years since the Parade of Shamrocks has marched through the streets of Bethlehem. Now the wait is finally over – the city will be covered in green and echoing with the sounds of Celtic culture once again.

The Celtic Cultural Alliance announced plans for the parade, which is returning in mid-March, and anticipation is building.

As always, the parade will kick off at the corner of 4th Avenue and West Broad Street before heading for Main Street, where it will follow the road lined with crowds of people down the hill to the ending spot under the Hill-To-Hill Bridge.

Local middle and high school bands, community groups, pipe bands, dance groups, local dignitaries, and businesses will make up the various divisions of the parade.

Any community groups or local businesses from the Lehigh Valley are welcome to join the celebration. For a great way to be involved in the festivities and to promote the organizations, registration can be completed on the Celtic Cultural Alliance website.

Pipe bands interested in performing can also register on the website. The deadline for both registrations is February 28.

The Parade of Shamrocks’ return was announced in December by the Celtic Cultural Alliance and Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds. The city will be involved in putting on the parade, putting an end to instability that lent to the parade’s hiatus.

The 13th Annual Parade of Shamrocks will take place on Saturday, March 16 at 1 PM. Residents are urged to pick their viewing spots early.

And if that’s not enough to peak the excitement, the parade will also mark the halfway point to the annual Celtic Classic.