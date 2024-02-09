Colleges Receive Funding for It's On Us Movements | WDIY Local News

During the last week of January, the Pennsylvania Department of Education granted more than $1.4 million to 37 institutions of higher and post secondary education for their It's On Us movements.

Institutions on the list consist of many schools from the following counties: Berks, Bucks, Chester, Lancaster, Lehigh, and Montgomery.

These grants total up to $60,000 each. The grants provide funding from January 2024 through May 2025.

The It's On Us PA campaign involves everyone to help play a role in ending sexual assault. The movement brings together college and university presidents, superintendents, teachers, administrators, students, families, and community members to reframe the conversation around sexual violence and pledge to be part of the solution.

The National It's On Us campaign was created during the Obama administration. Pennsylvania became the nation's first statewide campaign established by Governor Tom Wolf nearly eight years ago.

