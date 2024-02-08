© 2024
Receipt Swap Will Keep Easton Streets Flowing with Love | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By James Zipprodt
Published February 8, 2024 at 4:05 PM EST
Match Made in Easton
/
Greater Easton Development Partnership

Downtown Easton is working toward the spot as the region’s ultimate Valentine’s date destination. With plenty of shops, restaurants, and activities to enjoy already, the city is now adding an exciting initiative to the mix.

The new event “A Match Made in Easton” will keep streets flowing with love, according to a press release. Restaurants and local stores will collaborate to bring residents and lovebirds an enchanting experience.

The initiative will introduce a receipt swap between Friday, February 9, and Sunday, February 18. Downtown businesses will be paired up as “couples” to offer unique deals and promotions to customers who present receipts from their partner’s business.

Some matches include Tolino Vineyards and 3rd & Ferry, Yellow Balloon Consignment and Quadrant Book Mart & Coffee House, and Sweet Girlz Bakery and Easton Candle Company. These are just some of the pairs that will be offering fun deals.

These collaborations seek to reinforce that value of having a downtown area with diverse retail and entertainment options.

Even better, the initiative allows businesses to unleash their creativity and create a unique and unforgettable Easton experience. What could be more romantic than expressing love for their customers?

Easton has already launched city-wide initiatives to celebrate both Valentine’s Day and the city. A unique community art project called “Love, Easton” has been working to cover the city in 28,127 hearts of all shapes, sizes, colors, and materials – one for each resident.

The various initiatives taking place this season present residents with the chance to promote, encourage, and enhance the local economy, all while celebrating the season of love.
James Zipprodt
James is the News and Public Affairs Director for WDIY. He reports on stories in the Lehigh Valley and across the state which impact the region, along with managing WDIY's volunteers who help create the station's diverse line-up of public affairs programs.
