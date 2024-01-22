Community Art Project Spreads Love Through Easton | WDIY Local News

With Valentine’s Day approaching, the season of love is upon us. That could be one of the reasons for a new community project called Love, Easton.

A press release called for community involvement in the project, which is being organized by downtown creative studio Mercantile Home and done in partnership with the Easton Main Street Initiative.

The initiative’s goal is to fill windows and public spaces throughout the city with paper hearts of all shapes and sizes. Not just a couple hearts – 28,127 of them, one for each resident of Easton.

Mercantile Home co-owner Ron Morris explained the project is intended to represent “the kindness, creativity and good vibes for which Easton has become known.” It’s what he calls a “giant love letter” to the city.

Residents are invited to participate by creating their own hearts. The project is intended to be a community event, and widespread involvement would highlight the residents, their dedication to the community, and creating memories together.

Hearts can be hung in any home or business window and can be registered to add to the total number at www.love-easton.com. Residents can also give their home-crafted hearts to Mercantile Home, Easton Public Market, and various other participating venues that are listed on the website.

Most of the hearts will be hung in and on buildings and public spaces like the Free Bridge along Northampton Street and through Downtown Easton.

Ken Jones Jr., co-owner of Mercantile Home, said that the project is already taking off. He said the excitement in the community is contagious and that residents are already creating countless hearts with all kinds of materials like newspapers, fliers, and wrapping paper.

The project will run until March 9. More information can be found at www.love-easton.com.