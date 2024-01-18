LVHN Introduces Stem Cell Therapy Program | WDIY Local News

Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute announced in a press release that they’ve launched a stem cell transplant and cellular therapy program.

They will be the first in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding area to offer this treatment, which will help individuals suffering from certain blood disorders and cancers receive groundbreaking care and stem cell transplants closer to home.

Brian A. Nester, DO, MBA, President and CEO of Lehigh Valley Health Network, explained that these lifesaving treatment options are incredibly difficult for those receiving them and for their loved ones, especially when forced to travel a significant distance and stay far from home while undergoing care. Bringing the program to LVHN will eliminate barriers to necessary care.

Stem cell transplants can help with treatment for some types of leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, MDS, and Myelofibrosis.

Stem cell transplants take place after diseased cells are treated and healthy blood-forming cells replace them.

The new program will be run by specially trained staff members and will be housed in state-of-the-art facilities. Doctors treating patients in need of stem cell transplants will have vast experience and expertise in the field.

LVHN is dedicated to providing world-class care for all of their patients, and is determined to go above and beyond for those in need of stem cell transplants. They’re excited to be able to bring such vital treatment options to the Lehigh Valley, adding it to their list of ways they’re “moving the needle forward in cancer care throughout our region.”

The program will include a focus on comfort, both through welcoming facilities and the option to be close to family and community members throughout the entire journey.