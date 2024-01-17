IronPigs Release 2024 Promotions Schedule | WDIY Local News

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are planning for the spring and summer as we bear the recent cold weather. In a press release, they shared a preliminary list of promotions and events to look forward to.

Daily promotions will include Tail Waggin’ Tuesdays with $1 hot dogs, Tacos and Tallboys Wednesdays, Happy Hour Thursdays, and Friday night fireworks. Sundays will also provide kids with the chance to run the bases, thanks to a partnership with Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital.

Opening night at Coca Cola Park is set for Friday, March 29, with the first pitch being thrown at 6:05 PM. Retro drinking glasses will be given to the first 3,000 adults who pass through the gates. The first night will also be the first fireworks display, presented by B Braun.

This year’s preliminary schedule includes 27 firework shows in total throughout the season.

The IronPigs are also looking forward to special events, including special appearances by the Phillie Phanatic, Mother’s and Father’s Day postgame catch on the field, pregame player selfies, an Easter Bunny visit and egg hunt, and more.

32 giveaways are planned for the season at this time, with exciting souvenirs like youth and adult jerseys, rally towels, fanny packs, hats, and so many others.

But the fun doesn’t end there. The park will also host several theme nights, including 80’s Night, Education Day, Ladies Night, Star Wars Night, and Pride Night, among a long list of other fun themes for the whole family.

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are thrilled to begin preparations for another fun season for all, jam-packed with smiles, entertainment, and an unforgettable baseball experience. Tickets can be purchased now for individual games on the IronPigs’ website.

All promotions and dates are subject to change.