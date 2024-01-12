President Biden's Lehigh Valley Visit Focused on Small Businesses | WDIY Local News

President Joe Biden’s focus during his visit to the Lehigh Valley is on small businesses.

Thomas Perez, Senior Advisor and Assistant to the President, says communities like Allentown are perfect examples of what President Biden wants to preserve.

"The president will be visiting some small businesses in Allentown that are really at the heart of his plan to make sure that no community is left behind. As someone who grew up in Scranton, the president understands that the heart and soul of America are communities in the Lehigh Valley and Scranton and elsewhere."

During his visit, the President hopes to highlight the record-low unemployment rate in cities like Allentown, which is at 3.9% for the first time in twenty years, as well as the 32,000 new workers in the area and growth in small businesses.

"You look at what’s happening across the state of Pennsylvania, there’s new investments in so many different industries. And that’s why he’s here in Allentown; to talk about that progress, but also talk about the unfinished business."

President Biden also intends to highlight Latino businesses during a visit to a shop with Dominican ownership.

Investments in the area for Lehigh Valley International Airport, affordable internet, and improved infrastructure are some examples of what President Biden hopes to use as a model.

"Zip codes should never determine destiny, and these investments in the Lehigh Valley across a wide array of areas are gonna ensure that people can thrive. Joe Biden wants to make sure that you can thrive in the Lehigh Valley, and your children and grandchildren can live in the neighborhood and do the same thing."