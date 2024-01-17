Property Tax & Rent Rebate Program Expanded for Seniors | WDIY Local News

Governor Josh Shapiro was in Bethlehem Tuesday to announce the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program, or PTRR for short.

With the new program, hundreds of thousands of older and disabled Pennsylvanians will now be eligible for a rebate up to $1,000. This brings the maximum standard rebate up from its previous level of $650.

Governor Shapiro talked about some older residents, like Angelina Roque who lives at the Litzenberger House where the Governor spoke, who expressed their struggles with paying for housing on top of other expenses.

“These are the stories of Pennsylvania seniors. You should all be able to enjoy your golden years, and I know for many of you, a few extra hundred dollars in your pocket will help make that much easier.”

The rebate program aligns with the Governor’s past promises to cut costs and deliver relief for seniors across the state.

Angelina Roque took the podium to share her feelings on the PTRR as someone who’s been a part of it for years.

“Housing is really one of the most expensive items, and we really don’t want to have to make choices between housing and other expenses like medications and groceries. Having this extra boost each year makes me feel more secure and like I am able to continue living as I am in my community.”

The program’s income limits have been raised for the first time since 2006 to $45,000. Both homeowners and renters will be able to participate. These changes will make the program available to almost 175,000 additional Pennsylvania residents.

Angelina emphasized that programs like this have been needed for a long time. It makes her and many other senior residents, she said, feel good to know that Pennsylvania legislators care about them.

Applications can be submitted via myPATH, the Department of Revenue's online filing system.