Lehigh Valley Representatives Tout Big State Grants | WDIY Local News

State Representatives Robert Freeman, Steve Samuelson, and Jeanne McNeill announced the approval of several large state grants for the Lehigh Valley this week.

In press releases, the Representatives shared plans for the completion of several local infrastructure and recreation projects with the new financial support, mostly awarded through the Marcellus Legacy Fund, which distributes grants for initiatives like sewage treatment, flood control, and more.

In Bethlehem, a state grant of $108,650 will help update the city’s recreation plan, which includes a park system with 34 locations. This grant, provided through the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program, will assist with development, rehabilitation, and improvements to public parks and recreation areas.

Representative Robert Freeman announced $214,850 in grants for his district, which also includes awards from the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program. Some will go to Hellertown Borough for development of Reinhard Park, and the City of Easton will receive another portion for the Two Rivers Waterfront Planning Project.

Palmer Township will also receive a large chunk for watershed restoration in Fox Run Park and the Open Space Schoeneck Creek Project, as well as for improvements in sewage facilities.

Representative Jeanne McNeill announced almost $200,000 for Lehigh County. Projects will include restoration of the Coplay Creek Stream Bank and Whitehall Parkway. Coplay Community Park will also receive pool improvements.

All three representatives thanked the state for the grants that they say will help improve local infrastructure and will allow residents to continue enjoying time outdoors.