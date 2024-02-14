Lehigh Valley IronPigs Unveil Philly-Inspired Uniform | WDIY Local News

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs unveil a new Salute to Philly promotion annually. Last year they became the Lehigh Valley Hoagies for a night, and for a game the year before they became the Lehigh Valley Wooder Ice.

This year’s rendition will have them strutting onto the field on August 10 in style in honor of one of Philadelphia’s greatest traditions – The Mummers Parade. A press release announced their temporary name for that day will be the Lehigh Valley Mummers.

Philadelphia’s Mummers Parade has been held on New Year’s Day since 1901, making it the longest continuously-running folk parade in the country. Local clubs called New Year’s Associations or New Year’s brigades compete in categories for Comics, Fancies, Fancy Brigades, String Bands, and Wench Brigades. Each group has their own unique routines and costumes; the latter have become one of the Mummers’ trademarks.

The team released photos of the special uniforms for that day’s game, with inspiration from the “zany, over-the-top, and dazzling costumes” that the Mummers are so well-known for. They integrate “delightful colors, wacky looks, and a peacock-esque flair for the dramatic.”

Fans will get to see an IronPigs take on the costumes with a design following a light blue and bright yellow color scheme like the Philadelphia city flag. The Mummers name is painted in magenta and trimmed in more yellow, with feathers similar to those worn in the parade surrounding the wordmark. The left sleeve features an illustration of a Mummers mascot created by the team.

The Mummers jersey and hat, along with additional merchandise, is available at the IronPigs team store at Coca-Cola Park, and online at shopironpigs.com.

Tickets for the August 10 game versus the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are on sale at ironpigsbaseball.com.