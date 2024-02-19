Showing Love for Allentown | WDIY Local News

The initiative Love Letters to the World was created in 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic by Brian Rashid. Through visual storytelling, the project seeks to highlight stories of hope, humanity, connection, and travel. Cities worldwide have been featured in the project, and now Allentown will get a turn.

The project will be led by Promise Neighborhoods Lehigh Valley, according to a press release, a Black-led, anti-racist, woman-centered liberation-based organization led and staffed by residents of Allentown.

Dr. Hasshan Batts, Executive Director of Promise Neighborhoods, brought Love Letters to the Lehigh Valley because he sees Allentown as a “global city brimming with potential.” He says the initiative could bring the community together and show success stories in a time when many people need hope and connection.

“Love Letters to Allentown aims to illuminate the goodness within our community,” Dr. Batts explained, “and to highlight the individuals dedicated to realizing the boundless opportunities that Allentown offers.”

Those interested in participating can visit lovelettersallentown.com. There, residents can type a love letter for the city up to 250 words, or submit a video love letter two minutes in length or less.

Promise Neighborhoods hopes to continue Brian Rashid’s work of celebrating moving stories of resilience and joy. Like New York City, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and other cities that have been highlighted by Love Letters, they hope to show the beauty in Allentown and its people.

A private showing of Love Letters to Allentown will be held on February 20 at 6 PM at Theatre514. The exclusive event will provide an evening of heartfelt storytelling and a celebration of the Allentown spirit.

More information can be found at lovelettersallentown.com.