An Event to Fight Bullying in Easton | WDIY Local News

The event which begins at 4:00 PM will feature TEEN Influenced Urban Bachata group DNX 4 from New Jersey. DNX 4 will be performing as part of its Stop Hate Teen Tour which stresses an anti-bullying message, cultivates empathy and compassion and attempts to empower youth to make a difference.

The event promises an afternoon dedicated to music and fun activities, inviting youth from the Lehigh Valley, Easton Area Community Center, and local school districts, including Wilson, and Easton to participate.

Dean Young, Executive Director of the Easton Boys & Girls Club, stresses the significance of addressing bullying from multiple perspectives. He highlights that the partnership with Easton Area Community Center and DNX4 is pivotal in fostering an environment where bullying is unacceptable.

Drawing from their personal experiences with bullying, DNX4 launched the tour in May 2023, initially visiting schools and after-school programs in northern New Jersey. In 2024, the tour expanded its reach outside of New Jersey.

The band will perform at 5:00 during the club's special "FUN Friday" night from 4 pm to 9:00 pm.

The Boys and Girls Club of Easton is located at 210 Jones Houston Way in Southside Easton.

