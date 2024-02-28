How to Get an Exclusive Look at Dorney Park and Support a Good Cause | WDIY Local News

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom doesn’t open until May, but during a collaborative event with Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital, the park will open its gates for one day despite the cold weather.

A press release shared news of the two organizations’ Winter Chill Out event to raise funds for the children’s hospital and give guests an exclusive walk through the amusement park.

With work still underway on Dorney Park’s newest roller coaster Iron Menace, the Winter Chill Out will give a sneak peek at what visitors can expect once warmer weather finally arrives. Set to become the region’s first dive coaster – and the first roller coaster built in the park in nineteen years – the Iron Menace will tell the story of a greedy steel baron who tried to compete with Bethlehem Steel.

The Winter Chill Out event includes an Iron Menace construction tour, photo opportunities at locations throughout the park, a presentation, and more. The event is reserved for individuals 18 years of age or older.

Proceeds from the event will go to Reilly Children’s Hospital. The Dorney Park Cares program is committed to providing fun and creating a better world for children and families in the area. Through this event, the philanthropic program will illustrate its goal of helping to fund the “healing, comfort, and care of our region’s children.”

While the construction and opening of Iron Menace has been a big story, Jessica Naderman, Vice President and General Manager of Dorney Park, said there are other stories they wish to tell.

Dorney Park has plans for several other charitable events this year. For this first one, they “can’t think of a better recipient” than Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital.

The Winter Chill Out will take place on Saturday, March 16. Special tickets are required for entry, and can be purchased at dorneypark.com.