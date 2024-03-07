Rep. Wild to Bring Mother Who Used IVF to State of the Union | WDIY Local News

Congresswoman Susan Wild joined IVF providers and activists yesterday to share that she will bring Christie Nicas, who used IVF to conceive two children, as her guest for the State of the Union tonight at 9:00 PM in Washington, according to a press release.

Wild introduced the Access to Family Building Act in January, along with Senator Tammy Duckworth. The act would codify into law an individual’s right to assisted reproductive technologies (ARTs), including in-vitro fertilization.

After introducing the bill, Congresswoman Wild took to the House floor to call on her Republican colleagues to support this legislation, highlighting her personal fertility journey.

According to Wild, the act has taken on more urgency since the recent ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court that equated frozen embryos with children and has caused IVF providers to halt care in Alabama.

Wild states, “The recent ruling out of Alabama – and the deeply concerning repercussions we're already seeing throughout the state – underscores the immediate need for Congress to pass my Access to Family Building Act which would ensure that no state law can infringe upon the right to undergo IVF treatment.”

Nicas commented, “I’m grateful for your leadership, Congresswoman Wild, in protecting IVF and I’m really excited to join you as your guest for the State of the Union address”.

President Biden will provide his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress tonight.