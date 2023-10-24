LV Charter Arts School Planning "Creepy, Crawly" Haunted House | WDIY Local News

Bethlehem’s Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts announced their Halloween haunted house titled “Infestation,” open on Saturday, October 28 from 5 - 8 PM.

According to a press release, the school’s Production Arts Department is planning to provide guests with an adventure through “an abandoned building overrun by bugs of all sizes” with the goal of figuring out “what has caused the infestation.”

The project is being led by upperclassmen in the Production Arts classes. Everything from costumes, set design, and video and sound is created by the students and will send visitors away having experienced a terrifying chill.

Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts is an audition-based public charter school for students in grades 9 through 12 who are seeking a curriculum dedicated to creative and performing arts. The school provides classes in seven majors, ranging from dance and theatre to visual arts and instrumental music.

The school’s Production Arts Department focuses on live and recorded entertainment, giving students experience in producing, event management, design, technology, and construction. Students in this program create original team projects that include school-wide events and performances.

Tickets for the haunted house are $6 each and are available both at the door of the school, located at 321 E 3rd Street in Bethlehem, and online here.

The walk-through takes approximately ten minutes and is sure to be thrilling and frightening. The last group of guests will be allowed inside at 7:45 PM.

This experience may not be suitable for children under ten years of age, or for anyone with a sensitivity to flashing lights or other practical effects.

