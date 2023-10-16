Allentown School District to Add Extra Security | WDIY Local News

According to WFMZ, the Allentown School District Board of Directors voted in favor of installing metal detectors in the district’s high schools during a special meeting last week.

The extra check is expected to add stronger security that will lower the risk of any weapons entering the buildings. Brandon Pasquale, the director of safety and security for the ASD, explained that the metal detectors will serve as a “warning” for those who consider bringing unsafe items onto school property.

The issue of expanded safety was discussed during a packed school safety meeting early last week. Allentown’s superintendent was expected to recommend the addition of metal detectors following the meeting.

WFMZ reported that the number of guns and knives found in Allentown schools was higher than ever last year. The recent push for extra security comes after a student was found at William Allen High School in late September with a loaded gun.

ASD revealed that the project will cost just over $557,000 and will include 30 weapons detection systems, 30 base plates, 18 handheld metal detectors, 18 tools for calibration, and training. Over half of the systems will be installed at William Allen High School, while the rest will be split between Dieruff High School, Building twenty-one, and J. Birney Crum Stadium.

Along with the implementation of physical security systems, Superintendent Carol Birks said that the district will work on caring for students’ “emotional safety.” The ASD is looking into creating a “social-emotional learning task force.”

The motion passed with a vote of six to three. The board members who voted against the plan argued that it was based on “fear” and leaned more toward investment in emotional and psychological research and support.