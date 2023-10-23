Deadline for Mail-In Ballots Quickly Approaching | WDIY Local News

With the primary election quickly approaching, the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is racing closer. On top of that, your chance to vote by ballot-on-demand in Northampton County’s Municipal Election will be ending soon too.

A press release from Northampton County aims to remind people of the upcoming dates for the November elections. They want people to know that using mail-in or absentee ballots is “safe, secure, and easy.”

According to vote.pa.gov, two options are currently available for mail ballots in Pennsylvania. Mail-in ballots can be requested by any qualified voter. No reason is required for a mail-in ballot request.

Absentee ballots can be used by residents who won’t be present in the area on election day, or for anyone who knows they’ll be unable to go to their in-person polling location. This type of ballot requires a reason to be listed for the absentee vote.

You must be registered to vote in order to request either type of ballot. Registration status can be checked at pavoterservices.pa.gov.

Applications for mail-in or absentee ballots must be received by the county election board by 5 PM on October 31, and can also be completed at pavoterservices.pa.gov. The completed ballot must be received by the county election office by 8 PM on November 7.

Additionally, residents can vote by ballot-on-demand by going to the County Elections Office, filling out a paper ballot, and turning it in right away. This voting can be done at the Northampton County Courthouse between October 23rd and 31st. ID will be required to receive a ballot. Residents who have already applied for a mail-in ballot cannot vote with Ballot-on-Demand.