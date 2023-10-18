Turning Point LV to Host Annual Survivor Vigil | WDIY Local News

Turning Point of the Lehigh Valley recently announced plans for their annual Survivor Vigil.

The organization supports victims and survivors of domestic abuse and violence. They provide a variety of confidential resources to both individuals and families, while also seeking to empower, educate, and engage the community.

According to Turning Point’s website, although the group’s nonprofit status was granted in 1978, their effort began in 1976 with “May Day Anonymous,” a hotline for women in the area facing domestic violence. Since the larger organization’s official creation two years later, they’ve helped more than 100,000 victims of all genders.

Turning Point described the upcoming Survivor Vigil as a “poignant occasion” that honors and celebrates the “resilience of individuals who have triumphed over domestic and intimate partner abuse.” They elaborated that it’s a “moment of solidarity” to offer “support to those who are still forging their path toward healing.”

During the event, names of victims lost to domestic violence will be read and a moment of silence will follow.

The organization stated that the vigil is a strong example of their values and vision, as it provides an educational opportunity for the community and celebrates the accomplishments of survivors. Furthermore, the vigil is a chance to honor those “whose journeys were tragically cut short, and to stand with the loved ones who hold them dear in their hearts.”

This year’s vigil will take place on October 24th at the Ice House in Bethlehem. Doors will open at 5:30 pm and the event will take place from 6 to 7 pm. All are welcome.

Individuals who are unable to attend but would like to donate are invited to do so at Turning Point’s website donation page. The website also provides information on volunteer opportunities.

