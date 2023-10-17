Bear Roams Bethlehem Township | WDIY Local News

Lehigh Valley Live reports that a black bear was spotted in the parking lot of St. Luke’s Anderson Campus on Monday. Multiple other sightings followed, allowing officials to track the bear’s movement into the neighborhoods surrounding Northampton Community College.

Video spread of the bear eating out of a bird feeder and running through a field by Nancy Run Fire Company. The last reported sighting was near the township’s police headquarters on Monday evening.

According to WFMZ, the township issued a statement that they were aware of multiple sightings, with some reports being of two bears. They warned people to keep their distance and not to feed it. Residents are also warned not to leave food or trash outside, as it may attract the bear.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission was also notified. They reinforced the advice to stay away from the bear, and to leave it be so that it could move out of the area on its own. The Game Commission rarely comes to remove the animal unless there is concern for people’s safety.

The population of black bears in Pennsylvania has more than tripled since the 1970s, leading to a spread of the animals into more of the state and causing more encounters with people.

Emily Carrollo of the Game Commission recommended going to bearwise.org for tips on how to coexist with black bears. One of these tips is to report any sightings to authorities, which can be done on Bethlehem Township’s Facebook forum.

The bear or bears have not been located yet, but the township is counting on further reports of sightings from residents to keep track of its movement. There have been no reports of any aggression from the animal.