Aerial Seeding Efforts Over D&L Trail, Blue Mountain to Continue Through April 7 | WDIY Local News

The Environmental Protection Agency will be flying planes over several areas in and around the Lehigh Valley for the next several weeks, as part of ongoing restoration activities.

Lehigh County said in a recent press release that the EPA is conducting aerial seeding operations over the D&L Trail through April 7.

Low-flying aircraft will be spreading the seeds of 12 species of native grasses, 25 species of native wildflowers, pine seed, sumac seed, as well as limestone and fertilizer.

Additionally, the Lehigh Gap Nature Center also said on its website that aerial seeding and soil amendments are being applied to areas of Blue Mountain south of Palmerton.

The organization said these efforts are part of the ongoing Palmerton Zinc Pile Superfund Site restoration.

Aerial application will occur along sections of the Nature Center’s LNE, Bobolink and Prairie Grass trails, and on more than 134 acres within the Lehigh Gap Wildlife Refuge. A total of 365.8 acres will receive aerial application.

The LGNC said the goal of the work is to re-seed and adjust soil pH and nutrient levels in areas of low vegetative cover, and increase overall plant diversity.

The refuge was initially seeded in 2006, and additional re-seeding efforts were carried out in 2011 and 2012.

Officials said the seeds and the aerial seeding process are safe, though actively-sprayed areas will be posted by the EPA so people may choose to avoid them.

Signs and trail guards will be posted along trails to notify recreational users during the application processes.

