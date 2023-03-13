St. Luke’s D&L RaceFest Bringing Back a Marathon, Running Events to the Lehigh Valley in November | WDIY Local News

A trio of running and walking events will be coming to the Lehigh Valley this fall.

The St. Luke’s D&L RaceFest, a three-race collection, will be making its way to the Lehigh Valley on Nov. 12, 2023.

The event was announced on Wednesday by local leaders and representatives from St. Luke’s University Health Network, the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, the city of Allentown and Discover Lehigh Valley. According to a release, the event is expected to draw over 2,000 participants and will be spread across portions of the D&L Trail.

RaceFest’s signature events include the St. Luke’s D&L Marathon, the first full marathon to return to the Lehigh Valley since 2019. The 26.2-mile marathon course will travel from Allentown to Easton.

The release says the course will be similar to previous races organized by Via from 2007-2019.

Additionally, the St. Luke’s D&L Marathon Relay will include teams of up to five runners traversing the marathon course, with legs ranging from four miles to 6.5 miles.

The third signature event is the D&L Heritage Half Marathon Run/Walk, which is becoming part of RaceFest after being held the first Sunday in November for the past 12 years.

The 13.1-mile half marathon course will start in Historic Bethlehem, ending at the same finish line in Easton, and will offer both running and walking options.

All courses will be USATF certified, and the release states that the nationally-recognized race management firm DMSE Sports has been retained for the event.

Registration for the three events is expected to open by the end of March.

RaceFest will be a major fundraiser for the corridor, with event proceeds going toward the ongoing development and stewardship of the D&L Trail and its connection through the Lehigh Valley.

The 165-mile trail will be the longest multi-use trail in Pennsylvania once fully connected, and stretches from Wilkes-Barre to Bristol.

(Original air-date: 3/13/23)