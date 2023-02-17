Allentown Arts Commission Announces the Return of the Arts Ovation Awards in 2023 | WDIY Local News

The Allentown Arts Commission has announced that the 32nd Annual Arts Ovation Awards will take place on May 11 at Civic Theatre of Allentown. This year's awards mark a comeback as they will be the first time the event is being held since 2019. Allentown Arts Commission chair Jane Heft joined WDIY's Neil Hever for more information about the ceremony's return, the nomination process, and more.

Awards at the 2023 ceremony will be given out in seven categories:



Outstanding Achievement in Visual Arts: An individual and/or Arts organization. Outstanding Achievement in Performing Arts: An individual and/or Arts organization. Outstanding Achievement in Literary Arts: An individual and/or Arts organization. Outstanding Philanthropy: An individual and/or Arts organization. Outstanding Service: An individual and/or organization who has had a major impact on the arts through exceptional service, volunteerism, or leadership. Outstanding Educator in the Arts: An individual and/or organization who has made an outstanding impact on their students in the arts. Emerging Artist Award: An award given for emerging or up-and-coming talent.

The nomination period closed on February 17. More information is available at the Allentown Arts Commission website.

(Original air-date: 2/13/2023)