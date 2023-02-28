Trans-Bridge Lines to Relocate Stop to Allentown Transportation Center Starting Mar. 6 | WDIY Local News

An interstate bus service will have a new passenger stop in downtown Allentown, starting next week.

Trans-Bridge Lines has announced that it will move its stop from the now-closed Allentown Bus Terminal to the Allentown Transportation Center, at 603 Linden St., effective March 6.

According to a release, pick-ups and drop-offs will operate from Platform C at the ATC. Passengers will also be able to purchase tickets at the Transportation Center via the LANTA ticket window located across from Platform B.

The window is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and is staffed by LANTA employees selling Trans-Bridge tickets.

In a statement, Trans-Bridge President Tom JeBran said the company felt the ATC was a “natural fit,” as it serves as an important transportation hub for Allentown and the surrounding area.

Several other transportation services including Fullington Trailways, Martz Bus, Greyhound and LANTA already operate from the ATC.

Director of Operations Mark Ertel also said the ATC provides passengers with an easily accessible location, protection from inclement weather, 24-hour on-site security, and an attached parking garage.

The bus service says passengers should use Linden Street for quick pickups and drop-offs. The parking garage may be used for up to 15 minutes free of charge for that purpose.

Passengers are not permitted to pick up or drop off directly at Platform C.

Until the change happens on March 6, Trans-Bridge will continue using the bus terminal as its stop.

The Allentown Bus Terminal permanently closed on Feb. 13. Trans-Bridge said at the time that the building, which the company leased from the City of Allentown, was subleased to an independent ticket agent that ceased operations at that location.

(Original air-date: 2/28/23)