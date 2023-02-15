Allentown Planners Give Approval for New Archer Music Hall in 'Downtown West' | WDIY Local News

Plans to build a new music hall in Allentown have received the green light from the city’s planning commission.

The Allentown Planning Commission granted approval on Tuesday for the construction of a new 31,000 square-foot entertainment venue, called Archer Music Hall.

According to a release from development company City Center Investment Corp., Archer Music Hall will be located at 935-939 Hamilton St. in what City Center calls Allentown’s “Downtown West” neighborhood.

The Archer will accommodate standing audiences of 1,500 to 1,800 people. The two-story building will feature a main stage, bar and standing room on the first floor.

Its second floor will include a smaller stage, balcony, and an open terrace, while the exterior will feature a traditional marquee.

Construction is expected to begin in May 2023, with an anticipated completion date in the spring of 2024.

The release said City Center is in discussions with four national operators to manage Archer Music Hall, and book three or four acts per week.

Jill Wheeler, City Center’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said in a statement that the new venue would host concerts and events that are too small for the PPL Center.

She said Archer Music Hall would be an “iconic destination in Allentown,” comparing it to The Fillmore music venue in Philadelphia.

The developer said the Downtown West Neighborhood already includes three City Center residential buildings – Cityplace, The NINES, and The Gallery.

According to the release two more developments, Walnut View and 1010 Apartments, will be developed by the end of 2023.

City Center said it will seek planning commission approval next month to build a new boutique hotel at 949 Hamilton St. in the neighborhood. The Da Vinci Science Center’s new Allentown location, which is scheduled to open in 2024, is also located in the area.

City Center Leasing Specialist Megan Colon said that Archer Music Hall, the Da Vinci Science Center, the new boutique hotel and apartment communities will generate a large amount of new foot traffic in the district.

