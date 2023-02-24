Northampton County Proceeds with Study, Surveys to Analyze Broadband Access | WDIY Local News

Northampton County is moving ahead with a study about broadband internet connectivity in the area.

Northampton County said Wednesday that it has contracted with Design Nine Inc. to carry out a broadband study.

According to a release, the company will analyze existing broadband assets in the county, including those offered by local telecom service providers, cable companies, and government organizations that provide communication services through schools and first responders.

Design Nine will also analyze the types of broadband services available, usage patterns and coverage gaps, and will make recommendations on how the county can improve coverage.

Northampton County said the study will serve as a guide to implementing a modern broadband network, as well as a resource for engineering and communications construction firms that might be selected to design and build such a network.

The county also noted that public participation is necessary to help facilitate the study by providing detailed broadband usage and coverage data.

A public survey is being made available to businesses and residents at select locations throughout Northampton County, through the U.S. Mail, on social media and the web. Surveys will be collected through Apr. 17, 2023.

The county said a lack of adequate broadband access is a “predominant concern” for industries like agriculture, education, tourism, and manufacturing, as well as emerging fields like life science, technology, and health services.

In a statement, County Executive Lamont McClure said access to affordable broadband “will often be the difference between success and failure of our residents and businesses in the 21st century economy.”

The residential survey can be accessed here.

The business survey can be accessed here.

(Original air-date: 2/24/23)

