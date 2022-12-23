Northampton County Accepts the ‘Bodnarczuk Preserve’ as Its 22nd Park | WDIY Local News

Northampton County has announced the addition of a new piece of land which will become part of its growing park system. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The county announced in a release that on Dec. 20, it officially accepted a land donation from the Mauser family, which will become the county’s 22nd park.

The donation will permanently conserve 41.06 acres in Allen Township, and is the third new preserve acquired since 2019.

The county said the new acquisition has been named the Bodnarczuk Preserve in honor of the Mausers’ Ukrainian maternal grandparents, who originally farmed the land and owned a nearby grocery store.

The preserve includes a number of physical and environmental features including mature woodlands, agricultural fields, vegetated riparian areas, and the Hokendauqua Creek, as well as scenic views and abundant wildlife habitats.

1 of 2 — NoCoBP-3.jpg Sherry Acevedo / Northampton County 2 of 2 — NoCoBP-2.jpg Sherry Acevedo / Northampton County

The county also said with this new acquisition, its park system now totals 2,262 acres.

Bryan Cope, Superintendent of Parks & Recreation, said in a statement that the Bodnarczuk Preserve will be maintained with a priority toward environmental preservation, “in line with the desire of the wishes of the Mauser family.”

According to the release, it was a long-time goal of the family to donate the majority of their land to the county to conserve the stream corridor, woodlands, terrain and steep slopes of their property in perpetuity.

The property was sold for $225,000 with a donated value of $675,000, based on a fair market appraisal to retain the land’s rural character, and to deter warehouse proliferation.

Cope said starting in 2023, the county will work with the Mauser family, state agencies, land conservancies, schools and other partners to provide access, environmental education and research, and restoration practices so people can enjoy the new park.

(Original air-date: 12/22/22)