$7 Million Coming to Develop, Close Gaps on the D&L Trail in the Lehigh Valley | WDIY Local News

A stretch of trail running through the Lehigh Valley has received a significant investment from the state government, to help close gaps along its path. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

State officials recently announced that millions of dollars in new grant funding is coming to support the development of the D&L Trail in the Lehigh Valley.

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced that, together with State Sen. Pat Browne and the D&L, her agency is committing a total of $3 million to close trail gaps in Catasauqua, Hanover Township and Allentown, according to a release.

Browne also secured a matching $2 million through the 2022-23 state budget to close other gaps along the eastern side of the Lehigh River.

He said the investment in the “crown jewel of our region’s trail system” will complete a vital corridor.

Once completed, the D&L will have 140 miles of continuous open trail.

Additionally, DCNR is committing $2 million to match funds from Lehigh County to help acquire land for future development, and once completed the 165-mile trail will connect Wilkes-Barre to Bristol, the longest multi-use trail in the state.

Dunn said in a statement that completing the D&L Trail was a priority for DCNR.

She also made note of the Lehigh Valley’s large population, and said the agency expects to see increased activity on the trail.

In total, Pennsylvania has over 12,000 miles of trails. DCNR has set a goal of having one within 10 minutes of every resident, and Dunn said the expansion of the D&L will help with that push to increase access.

(Original air-date: 11/21/22)