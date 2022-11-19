2022 Report Card Gives Pennsylvania's Infrastructure a C- | WDIY Local News

Pennsylvania’s infrastructure is in mediocre condition. That’s according to a council of civil engineers who recently released a report card highlighting where the state could improve. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The Pennsylvania Council of the American Society of Civil Engineers recently released the 2022 Report Card for Pennsylvania’s Infrastructure at three news conferences across the state – in Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, as well as at Lehigh University.

Overall, across 15 categories of infrastructure, Pennsylvania received a grade of C-. That’s the same one the organization issued in its 2018 report according to a release.

Pennsylvania’s highest graded categories were aviation and hazardous waste, both of which received a B-.

However, eight of fifteen infrastructure categories were deemed to be in “mediocre condition” including public parks and ports (C+), dams, energy, and rail (C), and roads (C-).

The other five were graded as “poor” including bridges (D+), drinking water (D) and wastewater (D-).

Report chair David DiGioia said in a statement that the report shows that Pennsylvania’s infrastructure has seen some “noteworthy improvements,” and that lawmakers have prioritized the built environment.

However, he added that “out-of-sight, out-of-mind systems” like water and wastewater pipelines are lacking the necessary attention. The release also said the aging infrastructure network and struggling water systems threaten the health, safety, and welfare of the region.

The assessment includes several calls to action to raise the grades including planning and funding infrastructure systems for flexible schedules, implementing federal funding, and addressing workforce challenges, among others.

Its release also coincided with the one-year anniversary of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The full infrastructure report card can be viewed here.

(Original air-date: 11/18/22)