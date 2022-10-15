© 2022
WDIY Headlines

LVIA Awarded Nearly $1 Million to Replace Passenger Boarding Bridges | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Shamus McGroggan,
Sarit Laschinsky
Published October 15, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT
LVIA Bridges-1.jpg
Lehigh Valley International Airport
/
Facebook

Lehigh Valley International Airport has received another significant amount of state funding to improve passenger travel. WDIY’s Shamus McGroggan has more.

The airport said $850,000 in funding was secured by State Sen. Lisa Boscola as part of the 2022-23 state budget for infrastructure improvements. According to an airport release, the money will be used to upgrade and rehabilitate eight existing Passenger Boarding Bridges.

These upgrades include converting the existing PBB controls to industry-standard Programmable Logic Controllers, which the airport said will improve reliability and service capabilities, and ensure safe and efficient bridge operations.

Other elements of the project include acquiring new management software to provide real-time monitoring and diagnostic information, and reducing emissions by replacing Ground Power Units and Pre-conditioned Air Units, which provide electric power and air to docked aircraft.

In a statement Tom Stoudt, Executive Director of the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority, said the majority of the PBBs are over 25 years old, and that the equipment suffers operational stress. Boscola also called Lehigh Valley International Airport a “vital economic engine” which produces over $547 million in direct and indirect revenue annually, and is responsible for over 5,000 area jobs.

The airport recently reported that it has just experienced one of its busiest summer travel seasons in recent history. From June-August, 282,852 passengers passed through LVIA, compared to 267,508 during last summer.

(Original air-date: 10/15/22)

WDIY Headlines Lehigh Valley International AirportPassenger Boarding Bridgesstate fundingpassenger numbersAir TravelInfrastructureTom StoudtLehigh-Northampton Airport AuthorityLisa BoscolaTravelLocal News
