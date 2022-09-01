LVIA to Receive Over $8 Million in Federal, State Funding | WDIY Local News

State and federal lawmakers recently announced that Lehigh Valley International Airport will receive millions of dollars in new funding. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announced last week that $6,869,431 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation will go to Lehigh Valley International Airport.

The money comes from the Airport Improvement Program and will be used to rehabilitate runways, as well as improve runway lighting to ensure safe operations.

Casey also noted that since the start of 2021, the airport has received over $23 million in federal investments.

In addition to the federal funding, State Reps. Jeanne McNeill and Maureen Madden also announced that the Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus’ Northeast Delegation helped secure $1.7 million for infrastructure upgrades at LVIA.

The money was included in the 2022-23 state budget and will be used for a new passenger boarding bridge at Gate 3, after the original was decommissioned for being beyond its useful life.

The new PBB will also enhance operational efficiency for passengers and employees, and improve TSA compliance.

In a statement Tom Stoudt, executive director of the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority, said passenger numbers at Lehigh Valley International Airport have returned or surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

The airport said 97,652 passengers traveled through in July, the highest passenger traffic count for that month on record and a 4.66% increase from July 2021.

(Original air-date: 9/1/22)