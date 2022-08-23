Rep. Wild Announces Over $457,000 for Allentown, Bethlehem, Emmaus Fire Departments | WDIY Local News

Lehigh Valley emergency services and first responders will receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal grants for equipment and training. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

U.S. Representative Susan Wild announced last week that $457,492.62 in federal fire operation and safety grants will be going to firefighters in Allentown, Bethlehem and Emmaus.

Wild said the funding will support critical resources to equip and train emergency personnel, enhance response capabilities, support community resilience, and protect the health and safety of the public and emergency responders from fire and related hazards.

The largest share of the funding, $334,981.81,

went to the City of Bethlehem Fire Department. In a statement, Bethlehem Fire chief Warren Achey said the money will go to improve the safety of its members when responding to fire incidents.

The Borough of Emmaus Fire Department was awarded $95,238.09, which fire chief John Price said will fund the installation of an automatic fire sprinkler system in the fire station

Price added that the department will also be able to promote sprinkler systems as part of its fire safety education program.

Lastly, the City of Allentown was awarded $27,272.72, which Mayor Matt Tuerk said will go to assist the Allentown Fire Department.

(Original air-date: 8/23/22)